Bob Gronos, age 80 of Chisago City, Minnesota, died peacefully on June 11, 2021 of cancer at Our Lady of Peace in St. Paul. He is preceded in death by his parents Ray and Amy Gronos, his sisters Ramona Hall and Pat (Wes) Engel. He is survived by his wife of 32 years Susan; step-children Kelly (Jim) Novak, Karl (Pat) Munson, Kristi (Ken) Capeti, and Dan (Rebecca) Trudeau; nine grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and nieces and nephews. Bob grew up in the Dakota’s, the youngest of three children. He became an architectural draftsman and was with the Air National Guard for 22 years. He loved photography, art in general, landscaping, gardening, golf, westerns and animals, especially dogs and horses. Mass of Christian Burial 11 a.m. Friday, June 25, 2021 at St. Bridget of Sweden Catholic Church in Lindstrom, Minnesota with visitation one hour prior to the Mass at church. Interment at Calvary Cemetery in Forest Lake, Minnesota. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Our Lady of Peace, 2076 St. Anthony Ave., St. Paul, MN 55104. Arrangements by the Grandstrand Funeral Home in Lindstrom, Minnesota. Condolences may be expressed online at www.grandstrandfh.com.
