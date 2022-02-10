Robert "Bob" Vincent Schwinghammer

Robert Schwinghammer passed away on February 8, 2022 peacefully of natural causes.
Bob was born May 19, 1934 to Frank and Carolyn (Miller) Schwinghammer in South St. Paul, MN. He was raised in Lake Elmo, MN and is preceded in death by his siblings Richard, Leonard, Dorothy, Eunice, Rita, Edwin and Thomas.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Theresa (Adam) and their three children, Linda Schwinghammer (Mick Souder), James Schwinghammer and Jane Little (Tracy); five granddaughters, Lisa (Dean), Gabrielle (Brian), Stephanie, Brooke and Amber and two great grandchildren, Emalyn and Declan.
Bob and Theresa were married in 1958 and raised their family in Maplewood, MN. They later moved to Forest Lake, MN where they enjoyed living on the lake for 32 years.
Bob had a successful career in the dental supply industry for 40 years. After retirement, Bob found his passion in woodworking. He was always busy working on a project and crafted amazing keepsakes for family and friends both in Forest Lake and Alamo, TX.
Bob loved golfing, fishing, traveling, having a beer and telling stories. He could always bring a smile to your face and enjoyed being with family and friends. He had a special place in his heart for family and was especially proud of his five granddaughters!
A celebration of life will be held in the spring at Guardian Angels Church in Lake Elmo, MN.
