Robert Bohnen, age 83 of Forest Lake, MN, passed away on November 14, 2020. Robert was born on November 10, 1937 in St. Paul, MN. Bob’s passions in his life other than family, friends and relatives were to serve his country as part of the US Navy, serving on the USS Randolph CV-CVA-CVS-15: also a retired truck driver from Roadway Express, Inc. Preceded in death by his beloved wife, Judith “Judy” Ann; parents, Albert G. and Anna Bohnen, Sr; sister, Margaret Hannah; brothers, Albert G, Jr. and William F. Bohnen. Survived by children, Richard (Brenda), David (Ann), Denise, Timothy (Cheryl); sister-in-law, Sandra Ellingson; grandchildren, Nathaniel, Annalynne, Christopher Richard, Katherine, Brett, Daniel, Jonathon Robert, Kailey, Brittany; 13 great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Celebration of Bob’s Life Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Roberts Family Life Celebration Home in Forest Lake, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home on Saturday. Interment will be held at Fort Snelling National Cemetery at a later date.
Robert "Bob" R. Bohnen
Loving Father, grandfather and great-grandfather
