Richard D. McCargar, age 81, of North Branch, passed away peacefully at home on September 11, 2021 after a brave battle with cancer. He was born March 8, 1940 in Staples, MN. He is preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Theresa McCargar and his wife, Alice McCargar. He is survived by wife, Donna; brother, Robert (Sue); children, Diana (Michael) Ash, Brian McCargar and Brenda (Gary) Liker; stepdaughters, Julie (Daryl) Abrahamson, Bernadette (Bill) Hoisington, Teresa (Dan) Contreas; grandchildren, Mitchell (Heather) Ash, Timothy (Stephanie) Ash, Adam (Shawn) Liker-Hill, Aaron (Abby) Liker; step-grandchildren Heather (Steve) Tuhy, Gabrielle (Troy) Dorn, Dillion (Jessica) Hoisington, Chenise Hoisington and Ashley (Aaron) Thielen and nine great-grandchildren. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Richard will be remembered for his strong faith in God, his unconditional love for his family and for his kindness. A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00, on Wednesday, September 15, 2021, at Forest Hills, 1790 11th Street S.E., Forest Lake. Family will be greeting friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial at Oak Park Cemetery in Columbus.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.