Richard J. Hagert, age 64, of Scandia, went to be with our Lord and his parents on Tuesday, August 17, 2021. He often entertained those around him while teaching everyone about unconditional love and trust. He is preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Lorrine Hagert. He will be forever missed by his siblings, Tom (Sue) Hagert, Vona (Steven) Erickson, Elaine Hagert; nieces and nephews, Wendy (Scotty) Lene, Michelle Schmidt, Kelly (Mike) Moss, Scott (Judy) Erickson, Melissa (Tim) Christensen; great nieces, great nephews, his group home family; other family and friends. Richard’s family would like to thank the wonderful staff at the Scandia Group Home who worked with and loved him; always going out of their way to make sure he was treated like their own family. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, August 24, 2021 at the Church of Saint Peter, 1250 South Shore Drive, Forest Lake. Visitation will be held one hour prior to mass at the church. Interment at Scandinavian Cemetery, Forest Lake. Memorials are preferred to Special Olympics.
