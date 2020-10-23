Dick Reinhardt, age 80 of Forest Lake, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on October 20, 2020. Dick started his career in corrections, and through his passion for helping others, opened PORT group home for at-risk youth in Brainerd, MN. After corrections, he enjoyed a long career as a small business owner, beginning with a hardware store to bike shops and small engine repair. He was a brilliant carpenter with the ability to fix anything. After retirement, he enjoyed working in special education as a substitute teacher where the kids called him “grandpa.” He had many interests and hobbies, most notably, photography, hiking, reading books about ancient history and astronomy. Preceded in death by parents, Herbert and Fern; siblings, Patricia, James, Lee. Survived by beloved wife of 57 years, Joan; daughters, Heather (Afshin) Motalebi, Christine (Kamal) Mirsharif, Joanne (Jason) Lundquist, Leslie (Michael Lichey); grandchildren, Yasmine, Sophia, Cameron, Hannah, Ryan, James, Ashley; sister, Whitney Cramer; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Mass of Christian Burial 11 a.m. Friday, October 30th with visitation beginning at 10:30 a.m. at St. Bridget of Sweden Catholic Church, 13060 Lake Blvd, Lindstrom. Private family interment at Calvary Cemetery, Forest Lake. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the Forest Lake Lions Club.
Richard "Dick" Reinhardt
Loving Husband, Father, Papa, Brother
