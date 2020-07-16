Dick Haworth, age 82 of Forest Lake, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on July 15, 2020. Preceded in death by parents, Lesli and Julia; brothers, Jerry and Bob. Survived by wife of 61 years, Arlene; children, Debbie, Patrick (Debbie), Betsy (Rick) Perreault, Jennifer (Mitch) Branum; seven grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren with four on the way; siblings, Judy (Dave) Krause, Jim (Carol); nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Dick served on the Wyoming Fire Department for 28 years; he served some of those years as Chief and some as Fire Inspector. He also served on the Wyoming Planning Commission. He especially enjoyed camping, fishing and traveling. Mass of Christian Burial 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 21st at The Church of St. Peter, Forest Lake. Visitation 9-10:30 a.m. at Roberts Family Life Celebration, Forest Lake that same morning. Interment, Calvary Cemetery, Forest Lake. All guests are required to wear a mask.
Richard "Dick" Haworth
Loving Husband, Dad, Grandpa, Great-Grandpa, Brother
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.