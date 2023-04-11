Richard "Dick" Gross, DDS, age 83, of Forest Lake, passed away April 8, 2023 after a rapidly progressing angiosarcoma diagnosis. Dick jokingly wrote for his senior year quote, "Greater men than I have lived, but I doubt it." And we agree:)
Dick was born on February 2, 1940 to Victor and Dorothy (Tyvoll) Gross. He grew up in Luck, Wisconsin and was involved in every activity except girls quartet and cheerleading. Dick graduated from Luck High School as a 4-sport athlete in 1958, married the love of his life, Erin McCaffrey, in 1963, and graduated from the U of M Dental School in 1964. Dick then served in Germany as a Captain in the Army for a two-year tour. After serving, Dick and Erin moved to Forest Lake and opened up a dental office in town where he practiced for 30 years. He will forever be remembered as "the whistling dentist," being a kind-hearted businessman who supported the community, and always willing to lend a helping hand to those in need. Dick worked hard and played hard, understanding work-life balance before it was cool.
Dick enjoyed golf, playing cards, singing in the church choir, volunteering with the cemetery committee, being a Community Scholarship Foundation board member, and having dinner with friends, including ones from Ft. Myers. But Dick especially loved his family: birthday dinners, holiday gatherings, family vacations (skiing out West, camping in the Boundary Waters, and snorkeling in Grand Cayman), and watching his grandchildren participate in all their sports and activities. He has been known to wear a "Synchro Girls Rule The Pool" t-shirt with pride and even performed in Camille's senior synchro show with some of the dads. Dick attended Prior Lake football games just to watch the halftime marching band performance for Sophie and Emma, and he has a Facebook account for the sole purpose of watching Joe's hockey games.
Known as the connector of the family, Dick was the one who planned all the get-togethers, the one ready with a joke, the one ready to play a game, and the one ready to have fun. He was a great man, husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, cousin, and friend. He will be dearly missed.
Dick is survived by his wife of 59 years, Erin; daughters, Amy Gross (Jim Gannon), Katy Gross (Larry Matzdorf); grandchildren, Camille Gross, Sophie Gannon, Emma Gannon, Joe Gannon; great-granddog, Covie; siblings, Gene (Mary Lou) Gross, Karen (Bob) Martin, Buzz (Gail) Gross, Norma Lien; and many other relatives and friends.
Dick is preceded in death by his parents; stillborn son, Thomas; son, Mike Gross; niece, Lori Gross; brother-in-law, Jim Lien; and sister-in-law, Miki Gemmel.
Visitation will be on Friday, April 21 from 4:00 to 8:00 pm at Roberts Family Funeral Home, Forest Lake. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, April 22 at 11:00 am at Church of St. Peter, 1250 S. Shore Dr., Forest Lake, with a visitation one hour prior. For those unable to attend, Mass will be live streamed with a link at RobertsFamilyFH.com. A luncheon will follow the Mass. Interment for family only will be at Calvary Cemetery after the luncheon. The family prefers memorials directed to the Forest Lake Scholarship Foundation or donor's choice.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.