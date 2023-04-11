Richard "Dick" Gross, DDS, age 83, of Forest Lake, passed away April 8, 2023 after a rapidly progressing angiosarcoma diagnosis. Dick jokingly wrote for his senior year quote, "Greater men than I have lived, but I doubt it." And we agree:)

Dick was born on February 2, 1940 to Victor and Dorothy (Tyvoll) Gross. He grew up in Luck, Wisconsin and was involved in every activity except girls quartet and cheerleading. Dick graduated from Luck High School as a 4-sport athlete in 1958, married the love of his life, Erin McCaffrey, in 1963, and graduated from the U of M Dental School in 1964. Dick then served in Germany as a Captain in the Army for a two-year tour. After serving, Dick and Erin moved to Forest Lake and opened up a dental office in town where he practiced for 30 years. He will forever be remembered as "the whistling dentist," being a kind-hearted businessman who supported the community, and always willing to lend a helping hand to those in need. Dick worked hard and played hard, understanding work-life balance before it was cool.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.