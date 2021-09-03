Husband, Dad, Grandpa passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones on September 2, 2021. Dick retired from Unisys after 40 years as a computer engineer, and was involved with Lakes Area Woodcarvers. Preceded in death by his siblings, Jayne Dotson, Roger Allen. Survived by loving wife of 50 years, Esther; children, Lisa Walther, Scott David (Rebecca) Allen; grandchildren, Reece Walther, Annabelle and Livia Allen; close family friends, the Jason May family; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Memorial service 11 AM Saturday, September 11th with visitation one hour prior at Roberts Family Funeral Home, Forest Lake. Interment at Scandinavian Cemetery, Forest Lake. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to The American Red Cross.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.