Richard Muller, age 80, of Forest Lake, Minnesota, died peacefully on Monday, March 28, 2022.
He could be found in his garage whenever the opportunity allowed, working and tinkering on his hot rods. He was an avid member of MSRA, Northern Lights and Spinners car clubs. Richard could fix just about anything!
He is preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Dorothy (nee Grubbs); siblings, Gerald and Susan Muller; son-in-law, Jim Zigan.
He will be deeply missed by his wife of 62 years, Joy; children, Sheri Muller-Zigan, Peggy Muller, Jill Watters, Mark (Kim) Muller; grandchildren, Jessica, Roxanne, Jason, Joseph, Richard, Jennifer, Jacob; several great grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; sister, Karen Muller Lindemann; other family and friends.
Services will be announced. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the National Kidney Foundation www.kidney.org.
