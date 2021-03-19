Richard A. Ahlstrom, age 75, of Forest Lake, died peacefully on Wednesday, March 17, 2021. He is preceded in death by his parents, Adolph and Marion (Eckman) Ahlstrom; sister, Frances Hillyer. He will be deeply missed by his beloved wife of 36 years, Judith; sister, Barbara Ahlstrom; dear friends, Kenneth and Donna Wielinski; cousins and friends. Visitation will be held from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Monday, March 22, 2021 at Mattson Funeral Home, 343 North Shore Drive, Forest Lake. To ensure the safety and health of all in attendance, we will be following the guidelines of Executive Order 21-11. Please call for additional information if needed. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m., Monday at The Church of Saint Peter, 1250 South Shore Drive, Forest Lake. PLEASE ENTER THROUGH DOOR #4. Interment at Calvary Cemetery, Forest Lake. Due to COVID restrictions, no gathering will be held after Mass.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.