Reuben H. Shalander, age 96, of Bayport, Minnesota, formerly of Scandia, died peacefully Saturday, November 13, 2021 following a brief illness.
Reuben proudly served his country during WWII in the United States Army. He was the co-owner and operator of Shalander and Shaleen Sand and Gravel and Ski-Doo Business in Scandia, Minnesota for many years. It was in Scandia where he also served on the Fire Department for 36 years. In his free time, he loved collecting and later trading Lake Superior Agates and other unique gems. Above all, it was his devotion and love for his family and friends that will carry on his legacy forever.
He is preceded in death by his wife of 70 years, June; daughter, Yvonne; parents, Hjalmer and Myrtle Shalander, siblings, Dorothy Anderson Parker, Charles Shalander.
He will be deeply missed by his children, Wayne (Debra) Shalander, Roxanne (Dick) Couch, Karen (Greg) Svendsen, Sherry (Rick) Meister, Christine (Duane) Shelley; 12 grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; sister-in-law, Arbutus Shalander; numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, November 20, 2021 at Elim Lutheran Church, 20971 Olinda Trail North, Scandia. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. In accordance with church policies, masks are required to be worn at all times while inside the church. Interment with military honors at Elim Lutheran Cemetery, Scandia. A luncheon and a continued time of sharing will follow at the Bayport American Legion, 263 Third Street North, Bayport, Minnesota.
