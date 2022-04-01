Beloved Father, Grandfather, Great-Grandfather and Dear Friend, age 96, of Ham Lake, passed away March 31, 2022 surrounded by his family.
Survived by children, Reynold (Kelli), Kay (Ben) Dougherty and Candis (Max) Olsen; grandchildren, Rob, Megan (Charlie), Mike (Karissa), Erin (Jayson), Brian, Max (Lindsey), Blake, Melissa (Eric); great-grandchildren, Samantha, McKenna, Ava, Meliya, Amelia, Alice, Eden, Riley, Ryder, Liam; nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.
Preceded in death by loving wife of 59 years, Luella; infant son, Leland; brothers, Jacob, Fred, Honas, Paul, Bill, Raymond, Ken; sisters, Katie Heinrick, Hilda Fisher, Lydia Rohrmach, Viola, Christine Hildenbrand, Delores Jordahl.
Mickey was from the Greatest Generation; he was a proud WWII Army Veteran who fought in the Philippines. He was an active member of the Forest Lake VFW Post 4210 and Forest Lake American Legion Post 225. He also spent countless hours volunteering at the Ham Lake Senior Center.
Funeral service 11 AM Thursday, April 21st at Faith Lutheran Church, 886 North Shore Drive, Forest Lake with visitation one hour prior. Interment at Evergreen Memorial Garden, Mahtomedi, MN.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.