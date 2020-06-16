Raymond Raines, age 65 of Columbus, MN, went home to be with his parents Kenneth and Emily, his sister Laurie and his beloved dogs on April 4, 2020 after a long, courageous battle with cancer. There wasn’t anyone more interested in tractors, more passionate about helping people or loving his dogs than Raymond. He was a 1973 graduate of Forest Lake High School where he participated in football and FFA. He was often referred to as the “All American Farm Kid.” Ray volunteered with the Columbus Seniors doing whatever was needed or asked of him. He joined the Columbus Lions Club in 2004 where he found a new family and a new purpose. He was a wonderful addition to the club. He will be remembered for his sense of humor, his strength, willingness to help and his favorite saying “That’s my story and I’m sticking to it.” He will be missed dearly by the community and the Columbus Lions. A celebration of life will be held July 12th, 4 p.m. at Lions Park in Columbus.
