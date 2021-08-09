Ramona I. Nowling, age 92, of Forest Lake, Minnesota, died Saturday, August 7, 2021. She is preceded in death by her parents, Gerald and Dora Bulter; husband, Leslie; daughter, Nancy Bynell. She will be deeply missed by her son, Jody (Jada) Nowling of Alaska; four grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; other family and friends. Interment at Scandinavian Cemetery, Forest Lake.
