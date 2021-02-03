Ralph F. Hopkins Sr., age 84 of Wyoming, Minnesota, died, Saturday, January 30, 2021 following complications of COVD 19. Ralph proudly served his country in the United States Navy. His enlistment continued into a lifelong career which took him up and down the East Coast of the United States. He retired in Connecticut where he lived before moving to Minnesota to be closer to his daughter and her family. Ralph was an avid bowler and enjoyed trips to test his luck at the casino. He is preceded in death by his parents, Prince Rupert and Catherine (Bennett) Hopkins; wife, Donna. He is survived by his children, Ralph Hopkins Jr., Margaret Jacobson, Sandra (Brad) Vanneste, Linda (Phil) Kleintank, David (Debbie) Hopkins; grandchildren, Elizabeth, Kittery, Tiffany, Amanda, Christopher, Heather, Wendy; great grandchildren, Cameron, Zayden, Azula; brother, Roger (Emile) Hopkins; other family and friends. Full military honors will be performed by the Fort Snelling Memorial Rifle Squad during a private family graveside to be held at a later date.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.