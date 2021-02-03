Ralph F. Hopkins Sr., age 84 of Wyoming, Minnesota, died, Saturday, January 30, 2021 following complications of COVD 19. Ralph proudly served his country in the United States Navy. His enlistment continued into a lifelong career which took him up and down the East Coast of the United States. He retired in Connecticut where he lived before moving to Minnesota to be closer to his daughter and her family. Ralph was an avid bowler and enjoyed trips to test his luck at the casino. He is preceded in death by his parents, Prince Rupert and Catherine (Bennett) Hopkins; wife, Donna. He is survived by his children, Ralph Hopkins Jr., Margaret Jacobson, Sandra (Brad) Vanneste, Linda (Phil) Kleintank, David (Debbie) Hopkins; grandchildren, Elizabeth, Kittery, Tiffany, Amanda, Christopher, Heather, Wendy; great grandchildren, Cameron, Zayden, Azula; brother, Roger (Emile) Hopkins; other family and friends. Full military honors will be performed by the Fort Snelling Memorial Rifle Squad during a private family graveside to be held at a later date.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.