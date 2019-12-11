Bud, age 71 of Forest Lake, entered Heaven unexpectedly on December 10, 2019. Survived by wife, Judy; children, Rachel (Todd) Waxberg, Rebecca (Troy) Urdahl, Isaiah (Trisha); grandchildren, Duke, Cole, Violet, Lincoln, Calvin, Mason, Ayden; siblings, Georgia (Marty) Jessen, Cathy (Frank) Boehm; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Bud was a dedicated family man and a servant of God. He was mission driven and passionate about helping people in recovery. A Celebration of Bud’s life will be held at 6 p.m. Monday, December 16th with visitation beginning at 3 p.m. at Forest Hills United Methodist Church, 1790 11th St. SE, Forest Lake. All gifts will be donated to the organizations that Bud was dedicated to; Quest 180 and Forest Hills Community Care Program. Private interment, Fort Snelling National Cemetery.
Ralph "Bud" Huntosh
Loving Husband, Dad, Grandpa, Brother
Service information
Dec 16
Visitation
Monday, December 16, 2019
3:00PM-6:00PM
Forest Hills United Methodist Church
1790 11th St SE,
Forest Lake, MN 55025
Dec 16
A Celebration of Life
Monday, December 16, 2019
6:00PM
Forest Hills United Methodist Church
1790 11th St SE,
Forest Lake, MN 55025
