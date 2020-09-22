Loving husband, dad, grandpa, uncle and friend passed away peacefully surrounded by family on September 21, 2020. Preceded in death by parents, Bob and Myrtle; son, David; siblings, LaVern Thomson, Iva Nelson, Russell and two younger sisters in childhood. Survived by loving wife of 61 years, Karen; son, Daniel; grandchildren, Ross, Lexi, Austen, Abby, Noah; godsons, Brian, Bob Nelson, Kevin Thomson; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Lyle grew up in Forest Lake, served in the Korean War with the U.S. Army and went on to be a carpenter. He was always up for a game of cards and cup of coffee. An outdoor celebration of Lyle’s life 3 p.m. Wednesday, September 23rd with visitation one hour prior at Hosanna Lutheran Church, 9300 Scandia Trail. Guests are encouraged to bring a lawn chair. Service will be live streamed at https://www.hosannaforestlake.net/celebration-of-life. Memorials preferred to Hosanna Lutheran or donor’s choice.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.