Phillip “Phil” E. Braun, or known as “Flipper” or “Flips” to most, a nickname given as a young man for skinny dipping at night with his friends, passed away at the age of 72 peacefully June 30, 2021 at his home. He grew up in Roseville, MN and graduated from Kellogg High School in Little Canada, MN. Phil worked at Taystee Bakery in St. Paul and RMS as a machinist for many years before becoming self-employed. A simple, friendly man who would strike a conversation with everyone he encountered. Always there for good fun and a witty comeback to keep you on your toes. Phil loved fishing and helping at pig roasts any chance he could get. He also loved and played many sports. His great achievements were displayed by the many trophies found in the basement of the home he built in Lino Lakes including 300 score bowling games and winning golf and softball tournaments. Phil’s retirement was filled with ‘living free’ with travels of full time RV’ing across the country. Phil was preceded in death by his mother, Genevieve; father, Raymond; brothers, John, Roger, and Mark. He is survived by his longtime partner, Lynda; sister, Pam; children, Angie, Joe and Becky and grandchildren Derek and Logan. A ‘Gone Fishing Send Off’ will be held to enjoy friends, family, laughter and stories at the American Legion, 7731 Lake Drive, Lino Lakes, MN 55014 August 6th starting at 3 p.m. Everyone is welcome who knew Phil or the family. Arrangements by Methven Funeral and Cremation Services-Dresser Methven Chapel, Mora, Minnesota, www.methvenfuneralhome.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.