Philip William Collins, 69, was born Aug. 20 1951, in Moorhead, Minn, to Chester and Gladys (Manthei) Collins. For his first years he and his parents lived in Minot, N.D., Barnesville, Minn, and finally settled in Forest Lake, Minn. Phil played football and baseball and was active in the Drama Department while in High School. He graduated in 1970. He worked at the Bakery and he built pontoon boats after school and during the summers. Soon after, Philip attended Concordia College in their Department of Communication program. While studying, Philip worked at the campus radio station, Wright Funeral Home, Red River Tools and then Horvick Electric. Philip married Dawn (Conway) on October 18th 1974. They had two children, Nicholas and Nolan. He was transferred to Minot where he continued to work for Horvick Electric and he also was an on-air Disc Jockey for KFYR radio. Philip was transferred back to Fargo with Horvick Electric and then worked for KFGO and WDAY radio and Western Bearing and Air Hydraulic. Philp was a proud Dad and attended all his son’s sports activities. He was also proud to do in-station production for all NDSU and FM Redhawks games on WDAY. In 1998, Philip graduated from University of Mary College with a Master’s in Business Administration. Phil and Dawn divorced in 2001. Phil got married to Valerie (Sweet) on June 18 2005. In 2007 Phil and Valerie settled in Pueblo West, Colo. During their time in Colorado they remodeled their home and he worked at Motion Industries as an inside sales person. Phil enjoyed his small business, Phil’s Firearms, the local ham radio club and political discussions with his children. On January 4, 2021, Philip passed away with his wife and two children by his side. Philip is preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Mary. He is survived by his wife, Valerie; his two children, Nicholas (Kathy) and Nolan; two step children, Nathaniel and Christopher (Samantha); his sister, Maureen (Joe); niece, Christy; nephew, William; and six grandchildren. A memorial and interment will be held in Barnesville, Minn, at a date to be announced. Online condolences, www.MontgomerySteward.com
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.