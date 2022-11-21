Peggy Jean (Hoekstra) Schmidt, age 94, of Forest Lake, MN, passed away peacefully at home in her log cabin while surrounded by family on November 19, 2022.
She is preceded in death by husband, Earl; and brother, Dick Hoekstra.
Survived by children, Becky (Dick) Johnson, Jackie (Paul) Shanda, Vicky Kuntz, Angie (Dan) Bialon, Joseph (Carrie) Schmidt, Amy (Joe) Childers; nine grandchildren, nine great grandchildren but soon to 10; sister, Loretta Babcock; cousins, nieces, nephews, other family members and friends.
Peggy lived her entire life in the Forest Lake area, attending school and church, and raising her family. She made sure her children could attend St. Peter Catholic School, where she volunteered often. After the untimely death of her loving husband, Earl, at age 44, she raised her six children on her own in their home on second lake, close to the Hoekstra Homestead. Peggy loved her neighbors on second lake but at 72 years old she moved from the lake to her log cabin in the country. Her home was always a warm and welcome place for family and friends. She was blessed to be able to remain there until her last day. Peggy lived a simple life, exactly as she wanted, filled with family get togethers, class reunions, puzzles, and cherished neighbors and friends. She lived with an abiding faith and knowledge that she would one day be reunited with her beloved Earl in Heaven.
A heartfelt thank you to Ecumen Hospice for their love and care to Peggy and her family. She loved you all so much.
Funeral services were held on Saturday, November 26, 2022. Burial was at Calvary Cemetery, Forest Lake.
