Paul Gregory Manderscheid, age 66, of Wyoming, MN, passed away unexpectedly Monday, November 29, 2021 at home, with his wife by his side.
Paul was born October 19, 1955 in Olivia, MN, to Bud and Joanne Manderscheid. He grew up and attended school in Olivia, MN. After high school, he enlisted in the Army and was stationed in Hawaii as a Draftsman. Paul married Brenda Bartelt on October 10, 1981 in Windom, MN. Shortly after their marriage, they built a home in Wyoming, MN where they raised their three children. He was an employee with a local phone company for 40 years. Paul was a devoted husband, loving, caring and supportive father, grandfather, brother and friend. Universally talented in all trades. There were very few things he could not build or fix. After retiring in 2018, he continued to carry out his mission as a goal oriented, meticulous, and well-organized man. Paul had numerous hobbies, endless car, home and cabin projects, and always had snack and candy stashes readily available for the grandkids. He was a member of MSRA and the Suburban Corvette Club. He enjoyed traveling abroad with his wife and friends and taking part in car related events. He will be deeply missed by his family and many friends. As a family patriarch his children would often ask themselves or each other WWPD (What Would Paul Do).
Paul is survived by his wife, Brenda; and his three children: Nicole, Jeremy (and Steph), and Dustin; his grandchildren: Greta, Peyton, and Vincent; and his siblings: Mark (and Brenda), Deb (and Jim) Horejsi, John (and Rhonda), and Steve (and Nicole).
Paul was preceded in death by his parents, and his nephew Alec.
The family will have a private memorial service. A celebration of life is planned for spring 2022. In lieu of flowers, all financial contributions will be donated to a cause determined by the family.
