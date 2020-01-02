Paul Frederick Wiessner, age 67 of Forest Lake, formerly of St. Paul, died on December 25, 2019 surrounded by loved ones. Paul was diagnosed with a rare disease called Multiple System Atrophy (MSA) by Mayo Clinic in 2016. Preceded in death by his father, Robert. Survived by wife of 22 years, Karla; mother, Priscilla; siblings, Glenn (Deborah), Carol (James) Mackenzie and Grant (Carol); father and mother-in-law, Don and Alta Gaarder; sister-in-law, Sonia (Randy) Bury, brother-in-law, Mike (Mindy); many nieces and nephews; special friends and caregivers, Carol Brown and Karen Leigh. Paul loved nature, motorcycles and animals, especially his cats and horses. He was very intelligent, an avid reader of the Pioneer Press, reading it cover to cover and was always interested in other people’s stories. He was a Winter Carnival Vulcan, loved Lindsey olives and Lindor milk chocolate truffles. His favorite show was Judge Judy and song, Harvest Moon by Neil Young. He loved Seinfeld and Andy Griffith. He could do amazing Jerry Lewis impersonations. He received his Eagle Scout and was a graduate of the U of M. Paul worked in real estate. He was a fun uncle and loved to work hard but play harder. His family wants to acknowledge the wonderful care also provided by the Fairview Hospice team. A celebration of Paul’s life will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Holcomb-Henry-Boom-Purcell Funeral Home, 515 Highway 96 W., Shoreview, with a gathering of friends and family afterwards. Memorials preferred to Northwood’s Humane Society, 7153 Lake Blvd., PO Box 264, Wyoming, MN 55092 or donor’s choice.
Paul Frederick Wiessner
