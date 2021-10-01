Paul D. Chouinard, age 75, of Stacy, Minnesota, passed away unexpectedly on September 25, 2021.
Paul proudly served his country during his time in the Marine Corp. He was an avid sportsman and especially enjoyed hunting and fishing. He loved to joke around and was oftentimes caught telling the same story repeatedly. Paul was a big charmer and loved to tell everyone how much he loved his wife Cheryl.
He is preceded in death by parents, Henry and Lorena; siblings, Maurice, Joseph, Earnest, Leona, Lanora.
He is survived by his loving wife, Cheryl; children, Theresa, Tim, Adam; grandchildren, Russ, Andy, Cole, Tanner, Addison, Lincoln; three great grandchildren; siblings, Doris, Bonnie; nieces; nephews; other family members and friends.
A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, October 16, 2021 at St. John's Church, 31075 Genesis Avenue, Stacy, Minnesota. The family will greet friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
