Patrick J. Noll

Patrick James Noll, 43 of Wabasha, MN and formerly of Forest Lake, MN, passed peacefully with family on Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at Mayo - St. Marys Campus, Rochester, MN.
Patrick was born January 3, 1978, to James and Rosemary Noll. Pat was a graduate of Forest Lake High School and resided in Forest Lake for many years before calling Wabasha his home.
Pat's sense of humor and intelligent mind will be remembered by all who got to know his gentle soul.
Pat is survived by the love of his life Brooke and their children Sampson and Faline; his parents James and Rose Noll; siblings Bang (Ly) NGO, Julia (Tom) Osthimer, Tim (Melissa) Noll, Katie (Mike) Zacharias, Bridget (Kory) Johnson, Callie (Guy) Donnelly and Andrew (Brianna) Noll; paternal grandmother Dorothy Noll; twelve nieces and nephews; many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by maternal grandparents Jack and Agnes Yaeger; paternal grandfather Robert Noll; and a niece Lucille Donnelly.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. Saturday, October 16, 2021, at St. Felix Catholic Church, Wabasha.
The visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, October 15, at Abbott Funeral Home, Wabasha and beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday at the church.
At a later date, there will be a celebration of life in Forest Lake, MN.
In lieu of flowers, an account has been set up for Pat's children. Please mail to 505 Eleventh Street, East, Wabasha, MN 55981.
Services entrusted to Abbott Funeral Home & Crematory, Wabasha, MN. Words of sympathy or remembrance may be left at www.abbottfh.com.
