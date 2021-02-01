Loving mom, grandma, sister passed away unexpectedly on January 29, 2021. Preceded in death by parents, Vernon Workman & Lydia Willett; husband, Galen; daughter, Linda; siblings, LuVerne & Robert Workman; sisters-in-law, Dawn Olmschenk, Louise & Janet Tyrrell; brothers-in-law, Dexter (Gloria) Tyrrell & Jim (Pauline) Tyrrell. Survived by son, Ron (Jennifer), granddaughter, Lindsey; brothers, Jay & Gary Workman; dear friend, Zarita LaFave; nieces, nephews & bingo buddies. Patty & her husband, Galen operated Ecowater Systems for many years in Forest Lake. She also loved playing bingo. A celebration of Patty’s life will be held at a later date. Memorials preferred to the family.

