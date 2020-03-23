Pat passed away peacefully surrounded by family. Survived by her husband of 62 years, Larry Avery; son, Randy Avery; daughters, Debbie (Avery) Duncan and Tammy (Avery) David Froelich; grandchildren, Jason (Denys) Avery, Lynsey (William) Coonley, Lisa (Daniel) Browne, Laura (Duncan) McKinney, Ashley (Curt) Zerwas; 11 great-grandchildren; brothers, Robert (Helen) Patrick and Milton (Gwen) Patrick; many, many nieces and nephews. Due to the current state of affairs in our country, a Celebration of Life memorial service is pending. Thank you from our family to yours for thoughts and prayers.

