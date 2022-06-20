Patricia Lind, age 92 of Forest Lake. Died peacefully at home with her family on June 4, 2022.
She had four children; Richard Arden Lind, Pamela Elayne (Larry) Calander, Bruce James (Christine) Lind, Cathy Jeanne (Timothy) MacKenzie; sister, Judy (Wesley) Wingate; 10 grandchildren; Chelsea (Leif) Erickson, Aleesha Ackerman, Kimberly (Eric) Smith, Amanda (Ben) VanSanten, Kasey Kharel, Tyler (Shelley) MacKenzie, Shelby MacKenzie, Erik (Mallory) Lind, Bryon Lind, Caileena Lind; and 17 greatgrandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband Arden "Pat" Lind in 2012, sister Geraldine "Jerry" Pack in 1937, and daughter-in-law, Dorian Lind in 2010. Patricia was born August 27, 1929 to Edwin and Mildred Pack in Chicago, IL. She met and married her husband of 65 years at Chicago's Navy Pier during WWII. They moved to MN after the war and settled in Circle Pines to raise their family, eventually moving to Forest Lake in 1986. Patty successfully filled many roles in her life - mom, Grandma, Great Grandma, friend and business co-owner. She was always an active participant in those things but the gift that wound throughout her life was music. She was an active pianist and vocalist and sang with both the Forest Lake and Twin Cities Chapters of the Sweet Adeline's winning national competitions. Please send memorials to the PBS foundation.
A celebration of her life will be held on August 27, 2022 from 2:30-4:30 p.m., aboard the Taylor Falls Queen paddleboat. There's an open invitation to all those wishing to join in the celebration. Please RSVP by August 13, 2022 preferably via email to pmalind87@gmail.com with Patty written in the subject line. Include your name, attendee count & your relationship with Patty.
