Patricia Arlene Mortel (Griffin), 72, of Las Vegas, NV passed February 11, 2021. She was born January, 1949, to Thomas and Arlene Griffin in St. Paul, MN. Survived by her two sons and their spouses, Nick (Lisa) and Brad (Natalie); daughter Natalie; granddaughter Maddie; grandsons Jake, Eli, and Rhys; brothers Tom and Rich. School bus driver, waitress, and Mom early. Casino dealer, cab driver, and Grandma Gigi late. Independent and adventurous, she was most proud of her children’s successes. She loved to cook, travel, read crime novels, walk her dogs, and sleep with the TV blaring. Burial June 19, 2021, Newport Cemetery, MN at 11 a.m.

