Pamela Vollhaber, age 53, of Scandia, Minnesota, died November 25, 2020. Pam always made sure that those whom she loved were taken care of. She lived a very selfless life by living for others. She was a great mother and amazing grandmother who lived to the fullest for her family; as they were her world. She will be missed, but never forgotten. Pam is preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Pat Rath; mother-in-law, Margaret Vollhaber. She is survived by her husband, Jeff; son, Mitch (Nicole), daughter, Ashley; grandsons, Henry, Lucas, Charlie; brother, Pete Rath; father-in-law, James Vollhaber; many nieces, nephews and the extended Vollhaber Family. Public visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m., Thursday at Mattson Funeral Home, 343 North Shore Drive, Forest Lake. Mass of Christian Burial will be privately celebrated on Friday, December 4, 2020 at the Church of Saint Peter, 1250 South Shore Drive, Forest Lake. For those who cannot attend, live streaming will be available. Interment at Calvary Cemetery, Forest Lake.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.