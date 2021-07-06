Loving Dad, Grandpa and Great-Grandpa passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones on July 1, 2021. A charming, intelligent story-teller and always-thoughtful host, Reed was born and raised in Vermont, and forever fond of the Northeast Kingdom, sailing, golf and Porsches. A graduate of the University of Vermont and Boston University, Reed’s first career was as a teacher, then as an attorney after graduating Hamline University. His greatest joys came from his children and sports, and as a football coach in Vermont and Forest Lake High School. Preceded in death by his parents Dr. Owen Hamilton Humphreys and Lillian Reed. Survived by sons, Peter (Carol), Michael (Mary); their mother Fredi; grandchildren Mikayla, Meghan, Elizabeth, Miles, Mara, Mae; plus great-grandchildren and other relatives and friends. Grateful for the care, love and friendship of so many, especially Francine Bass in his final months. A celebration of Reed’s life 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, July 7th at Roberts Family Funeral Home, 555 SW Centennial Drive, Forest Lake.
