Norman H. Anderson, age 98, of Forest Lake, Minnesota, died peacefully on Tuesday, May 3, 2022. Norm was a dedicated member of the community; he was active in many clubs and organizations and will be deeply missed.
He is preceded in death by his parents, George and Amanda (nee Julien) Anderson; wife, Beverly; son, Michael; brothers, Gordon and Lowell.
He is survived by his daughter, Jody (Larry) Granberg; grandchildren, Nicole Granberg, Stephanie (Sean) Denning, Kayla Granberg (Cain Thompson); great grandchildren, Melody, Miles, Elliott, Theodore; many other family and dear friends, including the coffee clutch at Reub's Tire Shop.
Funeral Services held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at Elim Lutheran Church, 20971 Olinda Trail North, Scandia, Minnesota. Visitation held from 4:00-7:00 p.m., Tuesday at Mattson Funeral Home, 343 North Shore Drive, Forest Lake and one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment at 11:00 a.m., Thursday at Elim Lutheran Cemetery.
The family would like to thank the dedicated staff and friends who selflessly cared for Norm the past couple of years at the Arbors, Birchwood Health Care Center and most recently, Life Spark Hospice.
