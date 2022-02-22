Norma Stelmach passed away February 14, 2022 in Wyoming, MN.
She was born to Al and Hattie Schmid in Long Prairie, MN. After she graduated from Osakis High School she moved to Minneapolis and worked at IDS for many years. After her marriage to Ted Stelmach she moved to Scandia where she raised her family and worked at Forest Lake State Bank and other area banks. She was an avid collector of Royal Copley, Hallmark Puppy Love ornaments and Beanie Babies. After Ted's death she moved to Forest Lake and later Wyoming.
Preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ted; stepfather, Everett Zabel and stepsister, Ellamae Zabel.
She is survived by her sons, Mark (Brianna) Stelmach, Tom (Holly) Stelmach; grandson, Aeon Bollig; sister, Gloria (Ed) Sedok; brothers, Doug (Sharon) Schmid and Robert (Sandie) Schmid; stepbrother, Leroy (Monica) Zabel; sister-in-law, Gen Auger; aunt, Betty Hetzel and many cousins, nieces and nephews. She will be missed.
A private celebration of life is planned for a later date.
