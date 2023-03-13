Norma Jean Voelker, age 94, of Forest Lake, passed away peacefully on March 10, 2023.
Norma was born to J. Rowland and Mabel Wilder on July 19, 1928, in Madelia, MN. She met Don on a blind date when she was working for Bell Telephone in Forest Lake. They were married on October 19, 1952, and were together for 57 years until Don's death in 2010. Norma was a bank teller in Forest Lake for over 30 years. She was a founding board member of Masquers Theater Company in Forest Lake and served on the board for several years.
She loved to cook, make cards, play cards and bingo, visit with friends and attend Forest Lake Christian Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents J. Rowland and Mabel Wilder, husband Donald J. Voelker, and her sister Beth Blanchard.
She is survived by sons, Todd (Susan), Jay (Kresti Lyddon), Patrick (Cindy); grandchildren, Kathryn (Andrew) Wert, Andrew (Rachel), Thomas (Olivia), Abigail; great grandchildren, Benjamin, Max, Kenzie, Brooklyn, Madison, Alice Wert, and Adelaide Wert.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11 AM, on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at Forest Lake Christian Church, 420 W Broadway Ave., Forest Lake. The family will be greeting friends one hour prior to the service at the church. A luncheon will be served at the church after the service. Private interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Memorials may be given to the Forest Lake Christian Church.
