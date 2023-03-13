Norma Jean Voelker

Norma Jean Voelker, age 94, of Forest Lake, passed away peacefully on March 10, 2023.

Norma was born to J. Rowland and Mabel Wilder on July 19, 1928, in Madelia, MN. She met Don on a blind date when she was working for Bell Telephone in Forest Lake. They were married on October 19, 1952, and were together for 57 years until Don's death in 2010. Norma was a bank teller in Forest Lake for over 30 years. She was a founding board member of Masquers Theater Company in Forest Lake and served on the board for several years.

