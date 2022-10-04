Nancy leaves behind her husband Steve of 55 years, and their children, Kim (Darren) Shockey, Troy (Joy) Shaw, Corey (Heather) Shaw, and Abby (Jon) Brown; 11 grandchildren; one great-grandson; sibling, Gary (Linda) Sigler.
She was preceded in death by her father, Owen Sigler and mother, Shirley Sigler.
Celebration of Life held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, October 8, 2022 at Mattson Funeral Home, 343 North Shore Drive, Forest Lake, Minnesota. The family will greet friends from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Interment at Oak Park Cemetery, Columbus, Minnesota.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Nancy's name to The Baby Blanket, a local ministry of St. Bridget of Sweden Catholic Church that helps mothers, children and families in need. The Baby Blanket boutique provides clothing to pregnant mothers, infants, and children and equips families in need with essential baby items such as car seats, cribs, and more. To donate, please visit: https://secure.myvanco.com/YNAA/campaign/C-Z0B7
