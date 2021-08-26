Nancy I. (Ward) Struble passed away peacefully at home at age 82 of natural causes on Thursday, August 19, 2021. She was an original “Nordeaster” and graduated from Edison High School in 1957. She was editor of the school newspaper, yearbook, and had her own column in the Northeast Argus Newspaper. She was married to Bruce Struble on October 8, 1960, and settled in Wyoming, MN where they had three children. Nancy was active in the community as a Girl Scout Troop Leader, Cub Scout Troop Leader, Wyoming Winter Carnival, among other things. In the 70’s, she gave her life to God and truly walked the talk. She was very active in her church until she moved from Wyoming in 1989. Nancy worked for Ma Bell and Honeywell as a telephone switchboard operator, at the Village Inn Restaurant in Forest Lake as a waitress and baker, a homemaker, wife and mother, finally retiring from Prudential Insurance Company. She obtained her college degree in later years; a goal she worked hard to attain. She loved retirement. It gave her time to volunteer, read, study and garden. She used her volunteer time to work with “Friends of the Plymouth Library” and edit the Edison Alumni Newspaper. She was preceded in death by her parents and former spouse Bruce E. Struble. She is survived by her children Ward Struble, Brucienne (Pat) Ploog, and Jennifer Struble; five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, cousins, and church family. A private graveside service was held Sunday, August 22, 2021 at the Wyoming Methodist Cemetery.
