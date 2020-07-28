Muriel Anderson, age 96 of Forest Lake, passed away peacefully on July 28, 2020. Muriel was born and raised in New Market. She retired after 20+ years at West Publishing in St. Paul. Preceded in death by husbands, Robert Rigwald, Eugene Anderson; daughter, Barbara Young; grandson, Ben Anderson; siblings, Marcella Baltes, Helen Kaufenberg, Bernadette Metz, Maurice Baltes, Robert Baltes, Frank Baltes, Vincent Baltes. Survived by children, Judith Onell, Robert (Ila) Rigwald, Dennis (Diane) Anderson, David (Vicki) Anderson; son-in-law, Brent Young; grandchildren, Todd (Brenda) Onell, Tania (Steven) Melby, Travis Onell, Brian (Connie) Rigwald, Heidi (Tyler) Symons, Lucas Anderson, Heather (Joy Sims) Shepman, Jodi (Brian) Miller, Jim Anderson, Jennifer (Dave) Howe, Barry Young; great-grandchildren, Charlie Melby, Tia Fossen, Ryan, Nick and Zander Young, Zoe and Temperance Okerman, Nova and Frankie Miller, Alyssa, Gabriel and Brayden Howe; many great-great grandchildren; brother, Eugene (Zinnie) Baltes. Visitation 9:30-10:30 a.m. Friday, July 31st at Roberts Family Life Celebration Home, 555 SW Centennial Dr., Forest Lake. Mass of Christian Burial 11 a.m. Friday, July 31st at Church of St. Peter, 1250 S. Shore Dr., Forest Lake. Interment at Calvary Cemetery, Forest Lake.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.