Monte Daniel Faerber Jr. was born into this world on November 15, 2019 at 6:44 a.m., and shortly after had to say goodbye as his Heavenly Father called him home the same day. Monte got his name to honor his uncle, PFC Elden David Arcand who passed away in Iraq. He will be dearly missed by his loving parents, Dominic Jr. and Taylor (Freudenberg) Faerber Jr.; brothers, Landon and Abel; grandparents, Chris and Kelly Freudenberg, Steve and Linda (Stewart) Kronsberg, and Dondi Faerber; uncles, Mike and Danny Freudenberg, and Dan Faerber; aunt, Chelsie Faerber; cousins, Josh, Harper, and Ryder; great aunt, Lisa Kohls; great-grandparents, Durelle Frogner, Carol Stewart; god given great-grandparents, Steve and Marjorie Benson; and godparents, Ross Otto and Mequila Stevenson; and many other family and friends. He is preceded in death by his uncle, PFC Elden Arcand; great-grandparents, Leona Freudenberg, Jim Freudenberg, Rich Frogner and Phillip Stewart Sr; and great uncle, Phillip Stewart Jr. “I lift my eyes up to the mountains, where does my help come from? My help comes from the Lord, the Maker of heaven and earth.” Psalm 121: 1-2 God gave us this scripture to show us that He is here with us and He will help us through this. And by no coincidence, Monte means mountain. And our due date was 1/21/20. There will be no formal services held at this time. We want to thank Fairview Hospital of Wyoming and the most loving and caring staff for their special care and attention during our worst nightmare. Memorials may be directed to the family.
