Mildred “Millie” Lucille Mineau was a caring mother, wife, grandmother, sister and friend. She left this world peacefully on July 18, 2021, two days shy of her 82nd birthday. The youngest of three daughters, she was born to Noel and Hazel Wilson in Grand Rapids, Michigan on July 20, 1939. Millie married Norman Mineau in 1966 and together they had three children; Norman, Terri (Marsten) and Patrick. Dedicated to her family as they grew, Millie also enjoyed golf, tennis, crossword puzzles and volunteering with her church. She had six grandchildren whom she adored; Olivia (20), Allie (19), Oscar (14), Avery (13), Greta (12) and Emerson (10). Friends are invited to say a final goodbye at Grace Church of Forest Lake, Wednesday, August 18, 2021. Visitation at 10:00, funeral service at 11:00 and an opportunity to gather afterwards. Memorials can be directed to Operation Smile.
