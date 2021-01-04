Mildred passed away on January 1, 2021. Mildred was preceded in death by her husband Reuben, son Jerome, parents John and Inez Covey, sisters Ella Weerts and Mary Jahnz, and brothers Charles, George, Richard Covey. She was born August 3, 1927 and will be dearly missed by her daughters Lesley (Ron) Heil and Carol Hill, her son Eric Hill and her grandchildren Ron Heil III and Sarah Heil, and many nieces, nephews and friends. A celebration of Mildred’s Life will be 1 p.m. Sunday, January 10, 2021 at Faith Lutheran Church, 886 North Shore Drive, Forest Lake. Memorials are preferred to the Parkinson’s Foundation.
