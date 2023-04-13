Michael Holmes passed away early in the morning on the 11th of April, 2023 due to complications that arose while treating the cancer he was battling. He found out he had cancer on his birthday January 18, 2023.

"Homzie" had been sober for 2 years and did not go back to drinking even after being diagnosed. He was a role model for many people. We were all so proud of him. He didn't dwell on possibly dying, he was only concerned with getting the treatments done so he could go for a ride on his electric bike, in his kayak or ride his snowmobile. He loved life. He had the greatest smile. Always an outgoing person wanting to be with friends and family. The first words that many think of when describing Mike are "kind" and "courageous."

