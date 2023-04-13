Michael Holmes passed away early in the morning on the 11th of April, 2023 due to complications that arose while treating the cancer he was battling. He found out he had cancer on his birthday January 18, 2023.
"Homzie" had been sober for 2 years and did not go back to drinking even after being diagnosed. He was a role model for many people. We were all so proud of him. He didn't dwell on possibly dying, he was only concerned with getting the treatments done so he could go for a ride on his electric bike, in his kayak or ride his snowmobile. He loved life. He had the greatest smile. Always an outgoing person wanting to be with friends and family. The first words that many think of when describing Mike are "kind" and "courageous."
He got to visit his sister last summer and they had late night wonderful talks of their lives and of their mom, Ardyce Holmes who passed 9 years ago never knowing that would be the last time they see each other.
He is survived by his dad, Anthony Holmes (Cheryl); sister, Kim Holmes; nephew, Justin Antinozzi (Jeanine); aunt, Nancy Knapp; uncle, Thomas Holmes; aunt, Pauline Heilig (Bruce) and many cousins.
He had so many friends that he truly cared about and cherished their friendships.
The whole family wants to thank Greg Vedder for all of his help throughout the years caring for Mike. Greg went through so much with Mike and we are beyond grateful.
A celebration of Mike's life will be held from 5:00-8:00 p.m., Monday, April 24, 2023, at Mattson Funeral Home, 343 North Shore Drive, Forest Lake, MN 55025.
