Michele Langer, age 78 of Scandia, MN, passed away on September 3, 2020. Michele was a career nurse and loved working with her colleagues and delivering babies into this world. She loved spending time with her large and loving family, and she always made each person feel as though they were the most important person in the room. Michele was an avid gardener, wonderful cook and great friend to many. While we are grieving her leaving us, we know that Michele’s was a life well lived and she was greatly loved. She is preceded in death by her parents and her loving husband, Frank. Survived by her children, Kathleen (Dan) Pohlen, Kristin (Chris) Beckwith, Jason and James; her grandchildren, Robert Pohlen, Samantha Pohlen and Barrett Beckwith; her nine remaining siblings and many nieces, nephews and other extended family. Private family services will be held.
