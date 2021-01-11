Michael W. Bell, age 79, of Wyoming, Minnesota, died Sunday, January 10, 2021 due to COVID complications. Mike was a lifetime 49er, having worked for Julian M. Johnson Construction Company until his retirement in 2000. He is preceded in death by his parents, Chester and Marguerite (Bloyer) Bell; sons, Mickey, Mark; grandchildren, Rachelle, Nicholas, Levi; sister, Kathy. He is survived by his wife, Norma; children, Arlene (John) King, Ronald (Chong) Puro, Denise Puro, William (Mericel) Bell, Colleen (Donny) Flaten; 16 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren; his beloved furry companions. Mike was loved by many nieces and nephews from Ontario, Canada and Kim and Kevin from Minnesota. Mike and Norma spent the last 38 years wintering in Port Aransas, Texas where he enjoyed sea fishing, the sun, RV life on the Gulf of Mexico and lifelong friendships. Mike courageously fought throat cancer and lung cancer, but never allowed that to stop his desire to live life to the fullest. Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, January 15, 2021 at Mattson Funeral Home, 343 North Shore Drive, Forest Lake. For those who cannot attend, live streaming will be available. Visitation will be held from 4-6 p.m., Thursday at the funeral home and one hour prior to the service on Friday. Interment at Calvary Cemetery, Forest Lake. To ensure the safety and health of all in attendance, we will be following the guidelines of Executive Order 20-62. Please call for additional information. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Fairview or the Mayo Clinic Department of Oncology.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.