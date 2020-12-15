Mike passed away peacefully on December 12, 2020 due to complications of Alzheimer’s Disease. Mike was originally from Ohio; he moved to Minnesota in 1998, where he shared a life with Lori and their fur children. He was a graduate of the University of Miami and spent most of his working years as a Manufacturing Systems Consultant. Mike loved life! He enjoyed traveling, motorcycling, in fact he once rode his motorcycle throughout a month long venture around the US visiting friends along the way. He spent many years in a ski club, skiing slopes around the world. He was an accomplished brewer, and enjoyed sharing his creations with friends. He enjoyed sports, especially baseball, and loved golfing and camping. And those that knew him well, knew that he had a huge passion for Roller Coasters! He had a great sense of humor, and nothing made him more happy than to be able to make others laugh. He had a very soft and quiet side as well, and had such a way with children and animals. He was bright and introspective, and very caring of others, always putting their needs and interests above his. He was a member of Optimist International, and served as club President for the St. Paul Optimist Club as well as the Dakotas-Manitoba-Minnesota District Secretary/Treasurer. He enjoyed spending time with friends and family, and holds a place near and dear to the hearts of so many. He will be truly missed. Preceded in death by father, Arlin Weiker; mother, Doris Meyer; step-father, Raymond Cook. Survived by wife of many years, Lori; four legged kids, Blu and Rayni; siblings, Jeff (Debbie), Ginger (Rusty) Pyles-Cook; best friend, Dan Schaeffer (whom Mike considered a brother); nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A celebration of Mike’s life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the American Alzheimer’s Assoc. or a local animal rescue agency of donor’s choice.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.