Michael Gerard Kuehn

Michael G. Kuehn of Forest Lake, MN, passed away on October 4, 2022, at the age of 64.
He was born April 26, 1958 in St. Paul, MN, where he grew up. He graduated from Hill Murray High School in 1976.
Michael worked for the Space Center, St. Paul. From there he established his own business, Mid America Maintenance, where he serviced many restaurants, bars and liquor distributors in the Minneapolis and St. Paul area. He then went to work for Washington County in the maintenance department and then worked for and retired from the City of Stillwater in 2020 as a heavy equipment operator. He was a volunteer firefighter/engineer for the Forest Lake Fire Department for over 15 years. He was the S.A.L. Commander for Forest Lake American Legion since 2016 and the S.A.L. 3rd District Vice Commander since 2018. He also served on the City of Forest Lake Planning Commission since 2015.
He loved motorcycle riding and boating. He was always going and keeping busy. He basically loved having a good time, he had the gift of gab, and was always helping people out.
Michael fought a short but very hard battle with Acute Myeloid Leukemia. His heart couldn't handle it anymore and he went into cardiac arrest.
Michael is preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Florence (Boucher); sister, Deborah Penrod; brother, James.
He is survived by his fiancée and love of his life, Linda Hogan, who became his lifelong partner of 31 years; two beautiful daughters, Julie (Andrew) Johnson and Jennifer (Daniel) Rygwalski; two "bonus" sons, Jeffery (Sara) Zillmann and Sean Hogan; 10 grandchildren who were the apple of Papa Mike's eyes and heart; sister, Linda (Mike) Lundequam; brother, Steven (Mary) Kuehn; as well as many nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles. He will be missed terribly by his family, friends, and the community.
Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, October 22, 2022, from 12pm to 4pm at the American Legion, 355 W. Broadway Ave., Forest Lake, MN.
