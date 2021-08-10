Loving Husband, Dad, Bumpa, Brother and Patriot, passed away peacefully surrounded by immediate family in St. George, Utah on July 25, 2021. Mike was a self proclaimed cowboy and hayshaker; horses truly were his biggest passion. He also loved his sprawling vegetable gardens, hunting big game and fishing. Mike was a proud and active member of many organizations: WI Junior Conservation Officer, United States Air Force, North West Saddle Club, Painting and Decorating Contractors of America – MN Chapter, Alcoholics Anonymous, Forest Lake Township Planning Commission, Washington Ramsey County Wheelers. Preceded in death by wife, Marge McCann; parents, David and Florence McCann; siblings, David McCann, Mary (Bob) Kempton, Harriet (Jerry) Anderson. Survived by wife, Marykaye Lewis McCann; children, Morgan (Shannon) McCann, Melissa Archer, Melanie McCann; grandchildren, Mitchell, Michael, Eric, Jessica, Eli; great-grandchildren, Jaden, Liam; siblings, Chuck (Terry) McCann, Dan (Betty Jo) McCann; sister-in-law, Josephine McCann; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A celebration of Mike’s life 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 26th with visitation beginning at 1 p.m. at the Roberts Family Funeral Home, Forest Lake. Private family interment at Ft. Snelling National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to We Can Ride.
