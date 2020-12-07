Merrill Rasmussen, age 81 of Wyoming, loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather, passed away on December 5, 2020. Preceded in death by wife, Donna; daughter, Connie Watters; parents, Clifford and Lillian. Survived by daughter, Sandy (Rick) Degendorfer; son-in-law, Dave Watters; grandchildren, Chelsie (Andy) Yost, Matt Degendorfer, Jessica Jarvis, Mindy (Derek) Peterson, Amanda (Graham) Spartz; great-grandchildren, Brooke, Oliver, Quinnlyn, Ellie, Emma. Graveside service 11:30 a.m. Friday, December 11, 2020 at River Hill Cemetery in Dairyland, Wisconsin.

