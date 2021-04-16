Merl joined his Savior on April 15, 2021 at his home. Preceded in death by daughter, Debbie Peterson. Survived by wife, Claudia (nee: Tepe); children, Susan Marty, Brenda (Steve) Kreitlow, Greg (Anna), Jason; son-in-law, Les Peterson; 12 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; many other family and friends. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, April 20th at Roberts Family Funeral Home, Forest Lake. A celebration of Merl’s life 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 21st with visitation one hour prior at Maranatha Assembly of God, 24799 Forest Blvd. N., Forest Lake. Private interment at Ft. Snelling National Cemetery.

