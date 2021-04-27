Mavis J. Onasch

Mavis Jean Onasch, age 71, passed away on Monday, April 26, 2021 at Ecumen North Branch. Mavis Jean Onasch was born to Lawrence and Ethel (Johnson) Onasch on February 27, 1950 in Forest Lake and was baptized and confirmed at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Stacy. She had one sister, Shirley, and the two of them grew up on the family farm west of Stacy and always loved cats and dogs. She attended Forest Lake Schools and was a member of the marching band and was a 1968 graduate. Mavis married Gene Hiland in 1969 in North Carolina. She worked for the U.S. Post Office in Minneapolis for over 30 years, retiring in 2004. In her spare time, she raised hostas and many other flowers. She also loved time fishing. Mavis is preceded in death by her parents, former husband and brother-in-law, John. She is survived by her sister, Shirley (Patrick) Davis; nephew, Timothy David; niece, Tracy (Amit) Davis-Singh; brother-in-law, Jack Hiland and sister-in-law, Marilyn Hiland. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, April 30, 2021 at Fridsborg Cemetery near East Bethel, Anoka County. Arrangements are under the direction and care of Grandstrand Funeral Home and Cremation Service in North Branch. www.grandstrandfh.com
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.