Mary Schmitt, age 86 of Forest Lake, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on March 2, 2020. Mary was a longtime member at Church of St. Peter Catholic Church in Forest Lake. Preceded in death by husband, Arthur “Bud” Schmitt; 10 siblings. Survived by children, Laurie Petrie, Lisa (Kyle) Cassidy, Donny (Steph) Schmitt; grandchildren, Matt Petrie, Joey Prestegaard, Annamarie Cassidy, Kylee Cassidy, Thomas Schmitt, Christoffer Schmitt, Tracee Schmitt, Ivan Schmitt, Jared Schmitt, Nicholas Schmitt, Samantha Schmitt; great-grandchildren, Taylor, Hailey, Lawrence, Anthony; siblings, Dolores VanAlstine, Irene Dietz, Ruth Brooks; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Memorial mass 11 a.m. Monday, March 9th with visitation one hour prior at Church of St. Peter, 1250 S. Shore Dr., Forest Lake. Interment at Calvary Cemetery, Forest Lake.

